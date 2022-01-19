IND vs SA | Kagiso Rabada withdrawn from ODI squad to manage workload

In a recent squad update, Cricket South Africa(CSA) announced that Kagiso Rabada was being released from the ODI squad to manage workload and ensure his availability for New Zealand tour scheduled next month. Spinner George Linde who was part of the Test squad has been also drafted in the ODIs.

South Africa recently won a three match Test series against India by 2-1 and will now lock horns with the same opponents in ODIs. The series will consist of three ODIs. Both teams have some good ODI batsmen in their ranks and it will be an exhilarating contest to watch.

Before the start of the series, South Africa has suffered a blow as Kagiso Rabada will not play in the ODIs against India. A statement from CSA said that the pacer is released from the squad to manage workload and he recovers in time for New Zealand tour scheduled next month.

"Proteas seam bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been released from the team for the Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against India due to high workloads over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month," the statement read.

Rabada has been a part of biosecure bubbles since early September, when he played in three ODIs and three T20Is on South Africa tour to Sri Lanka. After that he played eight matches for Delhi Capitals in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. There was T20 World Cup immediately after the IPL. After a break of a month and a half, Tests against India began.

South Africa are set to leave for New Zealand for a series starting from February 2 where Rabada will be their key player. Marco Jansen can make his ODI debut in absence of Rabada while Lungi Ngidi will lead the South Africa bowling attack.

The selectors have not announced any replacement for Rabada but have added more cover in the all-rounders department, They have drafted George Linde in the ODIs.

"No replacement will be brought in for [Rabada] as there is an extended squad in place in the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE), but George Linde has been retained from the Test team as an extra spin-bowling option for the series,” a statement from CSA read.