Former IPL cricketer Rajagopal Sathish claims he was offered INR 40 lakhs to fix TNPL matches

Former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Rajgopal Sathish has claimed that he was offered INR 40 Lakhs for fixing matches during the Tamil Nadu Premier League, where he was part of the Chepauk Super Gillies squad. Sathish has lodged a complaint regarding this matter to the Bengaluru police.

Rajagopal Sathish, who has represented Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has revealed that he was offered INR 40 lakhs to fix cricket matches in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), where he plays for Chepauk Super Gillies, that won the championship last season.

After the incident, Sathish lodged a complaint regarding this matter to the Bengaluru police. The police complaint states that a person named Bunny Anand approached Sathish through Instagram and offered the all-rounder INR 40 lakhs to fix matches in the TNPL. The person who offered the bribe also told Sathish that two players have already agreed to the offer. However, Sathish declined the offer made to him and informed the police about the incident.

“On January 3, a person named Bunny Anand contacted Sathish on Instagram and messaged him luring to pay Rs 40 lakh and told that two players have already agreed to the offer. Sathish said that he said ‘sorry’ to the offer,” read the complaint.

Sathish also informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the matter. The chief of the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI, Shabbir Khandwawala reckoned that the police will investigate this matter.

“He informed us as well as the International Cricket Council earlier this month that he was offered money through social media. Since we are only facilitators in such cases, we advised him to lodge a police complaint. He has done that and now police will investigate and do the needful,” Khandwawala told PTI.

Whatever the circumstances were, it needs to be seen by the police. We don’t want to discourage him. If he has decided to come out, our duty is to show him the way,” he added.

Sathish played 34 matches in the IPL and scored 270 runs at an average of 15.88 and a strike rate of 116.88, and has not featured in the cash-rich league since 2016.