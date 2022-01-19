BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Unmukt Chand gets his first BBL six against Sydney Thunder

In response, Renegades had a disappointing start as they lost the opening wicket in the very first over. India-born cricketer Unmukt Chand played a knock of 29 runs from 22 balls building a partnership of 68 runs with Renegades captain Aaron Finch. Unmukt hit two big sixes in his innings, and also registered his first maximum in the tournament. The right-hand batsman is the first Indian male cricketer to play in BBL