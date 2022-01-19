BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Unmukt Chand gets his first BBL six against Sydney Thunder

Today at 2:07 PM
India-born cricketer Unmukt Chand hit two big sixes against Sydney Thunders playing for Melbourne Renegades registering his first of the tournament. Batting first, Thunders posted a total of 170 and Unmukt Chand scored 29 runs from 22 balls in the chase, making a small contribution with the bat.
BBL 2021-22 is into the second half of its league stage. Sydney Thunders locked horns with Melbourne Renegades in match No.55 of the tournament. Renegades won the toss and chose to bowl going into the fixture. Batting first, Thunders posted a total of 170/8. Usman Khawaja scored 77 runs for the team, while Cameron Boyce registered a double hat trick and picked five wickets for Renegades.
In response, Renegades had a disappointing start as they lost the opening wicket in the very first over. India-born cricketer Unmukt Chand played a knock of 29 runs from 22 balls building a partnership of 68 runs with Renegades captain Aaron Finch. Unmukt hit two big sixes in his innings, and also registered his first maximum in the tournament. The right-hand batsman is the first Indian male cricketer to play in BBL
Unmukt Chand gets his first BBL six 🙌 at the MCG, no less! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/YeECELEG4n— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2022
The second one was played against Nathan McAndrew towards mid-wicket.
Another big six from Chand! 💥 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/HVCHm8Xkqj— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.