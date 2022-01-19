 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Unmukt Chand gets his first BBL six against Sydney Thunder

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Unmukt Chand scored 29 runs from 22 balls against Sydney Thunder

    Twitter

    BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Unmukt Chand gets his first BBL six against Sydney Thunder

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:07 PM

    India-born cricketer Unmukt Chand hit two big sixes against Sydney Thunders playing for Melbourne Renegades registering his first of the tournament. Batting first, Thunders posted a total of 170 and Unmukt Chand scored 29 runs from 22 balls in the chase, making a small contribution with the bat.

    BBL 2021-22 is into the second half of its league stage. Sydney Thunders locked horns with Melbourne Renegades in match No.55 of the tournament. Renegades won the toss and chose to bowl going into the fixture. Batting first, Thunders posted a total of 170/8. Usman Khawaja scored 77 runs for the team, while Cameron Boyce registered a double hat trick and picked five wickets for Renegades. 

    In response, Renegades had a disappointing start as they lost the opening wicket in the very first over. India-born cricketer Unmukt Chand played a knock of 29 runs from 22 balls building a partnership of 68 runs with Renegades captain Aaron Finch. Unmukt hit two big sixes in his innings, and also registered his first maximum in the tournament. The right-hand batsman is the first Indian male cricketer to play in BBL

    The second one was played against Nathan McAndrew towards mid-wicket. 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down