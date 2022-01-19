BBL 2021-22 | WATCH : Cameron Boyce registers a double hat-trick against Sydney Thunder

Boyce dismissed Alex Hales in the final delivery of the seventh over. The 32-year-old, who returned to bowl the ninth over cinched the wicket of Jason Sangha off the first delivery, and in the next ball Alex Ross was trapped in front as Boyce completed his hat-trick. The Australian leg-spinner dismissed Daniel Sams for a golden duck in the very next ball to make it four in four deliveries and claimed a double hat-trick.