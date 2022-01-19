BBL 2021-22 | WATCH : Cameron Boyce registers a double hat-trick against Sydney Thunder

Today at 2:26 PM
Cameron Boyce registered a double hat-trick while playing for the Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday against the Sydney Thunder, and became the first-ever player to achieve the feat in the history of BBL. The leg-spinner finished with brilliant figures of 5/21 in his full quota of four overs.
Big Bash League (BBL) always witnesses some memorable performances from the cricketers who take part in the competition. The league stage of the tournament is going on and a fixture between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades saw a dream spell by Cameron Boyce.
Melbourne Renegades won the toss and chose to bowl against Sydney Thunders. Batting first, Sydney Thunder posted a total of 170/8 in the first innings. Usman Khawaja scored 77 runs while Alex Hales played a knock of 44 runs for the Thunders. For Melbourne Renegades, Cameron Boyce conceded 21 runs and took a five-for. Boyce also registered a double hat-trick, becoming the first bowler to do so in the history of BBL.
Boyce dismissed Alex Hales in the final delivery of the seventh over. The 32-year-old, who returned to bowl the ninth over cinched the wicket of Jason Sangha off the first delivery, and in the next ball Alex Ross was trapped in front as Boyce completed his hat-trick. The Australian leg-spinner dismissed Daniel Sams for a golden duck in the very next ball to make it four in four deliveries and claimed a double hat-trick.
Cameron Boyce becomes the first player to take a double hat-trick in Big Bash League 🤯👏#BBL #BBL11#CameronBoyce pic.twitter.com/oayWPCfjZj— CRICKET VIDEOS 🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) January 19, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.