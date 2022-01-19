BBL 2021-22 | Mohammad Hasnain reported for suspect bowling action in BBL

Sydney Thunder has been a quality side in the history of the Big Bash League (BBL) as they clinched the coveted trophy three times (2011-12, 2019-20, 2020-21). In the ongoing season of the tournament, the Thunders are placed at third in the points table with nine wins from 14 matches. The Usman Khawaja-led side suffered a blow to their BBL 11 campaign as their pacer Mohammad Hasnain was called back by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the preparation ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).