BBL 2021-22 | Mohammad Hasnain reported for suspect bowling action in BBL

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been reported for illegal bowling action in the ongoing Big Bash League where he has scalped seven wickets from five matches. The speedster's bowling action was reported by the umpires in the game between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers on January 2.
Sydney Thunder has been a quality side in the history of the Big Bash League (BBL) as they clinched the coveted trophy three times (2011-12, 2019-20, 2020-21). In the ongoing season of the tournament, the Thunders are placed at third in the points table with nine wins from 14 matches. The Usman Khawaja-led side suffered a blow to their BBL 11 campaign as their pacer Mohammad Hasnain was called back by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the preparation ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
However, the Pakistan pacer has been reported for a suspect illegal bowling action in the tournament. Hasnain's action was reported by the umpires in an encounter between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers on January 2. The speedster had to be tested at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane within 14 days before leaving the country. However, Queensland's border restrictions amidst rising Covid cases ruled out his travel to Brisbane, and the pacer had to depart for Pakistan early due to a recall
Hasnain will now undergo a biomechanical test in an ICC-accredited testing facility in Lahore. The reports will be sent to Cricket Australia for review and verification as the speedster was reported for illegal bowling action during the BBL fixture.
