Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH : Tasmania police shut down post-Ashes drinking party after noise complaint

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the English and Australian cricketers had their post-Ashes party shut down by the Tasmania police after a noise complaint made to the hotel, where the visiting team was staying. In a video recorded by the officers on-site, Nathan Lyon, Joe Root, Travis Head, James Anderson, and Alex Carey were seen enjoying themselves together at the rooftop of the hotel. The scenes were from Monday morning following the conclusion of the Hobart Test.