Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH : Tasmania police shut down post-Ashes drinking party after noise complaint

In an unexpected turn of events, Tasmania police were called to break the post-Ashes party involving Alex Carey, Travis Head, and Nathan Lyon along with two English cricketers after Australia won the series by 4-0. A noise complaint was made to the hotel as the group played music from the balcony.
Australia won the Ashes 2021-22 by 4-0 comfortably with a dominant performance throughout the five-match series. Travis Head became the top scorer in the series with 357 runs from six innings at an average of 59.50. Pat Cummins claimed the top spot in the leading wicket-takers list with 21 wickets from four matches.
However, in an unexpected turn of events, the English and Australian cricketers had their post-Ashes party shut down by the Tasmania police after a noise complaint made to the hotel, where the visiting team was staying. In a video recorded by the officers on-site, Nathan Lyon, Joe Root, Travis Head, James Anderson, and Alex Carey were seen enjoying themselves together at the rooftop of the hotel. The scenes were from Monday morning following the conclusion of the Hobart Test.
According to the latest reports, the players had a night-long celebration and police assistance was requested by hotel staff after noise complaints. Following the confrontation, the cricketers were obliged to end the party and left the scene.
The first and last time #Hobart will host an #Ashes test… ‘Bit too loud’ .. Awesome pic.twitter.com/zdZ4dmcsf6— Matt de Groot (@mattdegroot_) January 18, 2022
