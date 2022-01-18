'To my super hero, you will always be my captain', Mohammed Siraj posts emotional note to Virat Kohli

Today at 2:21 PM
After Virat Kohli announced his decision to relinquish the Test captaincy role, Mohammed Siraj took to social media and thanked his "superhero" for the support and encouragement which he received from the 33-year-old. Siraj further thanked Kohli for trusting and believing in him over the years.
India lost the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town, and suffered a 1-2 defeat to the Proteas in the three-match series. A day after India's series defeat, on Saturday, January 15, Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India's Test captain. Earlier, Kohli had relinquished his T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, and later the BCCI replaced him as ODI skipper, appointing Rohit Sharma as the full-time white-ball captain.
Cricket fans and experts all over the world, expected the 33-year-old to continue as the skipper in the red-ball format, however, following the 1-2 defeat against South Africa, Kohli shocked everyone with his decision.
After Kohli announced his decision to quit the Test captaincy role, many of his teammates, and former cricketers heaped praise on the right-hand batsman for his contribution to Team India as a leader.
Meanwhile, Kohli's teammate in Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India, Mohammed Siraj took to social media and thanked the 33-year-old through an emotional post. Siraj thanked his "super hero" for trusting and beliveing in him all these years. The Indian speedster further stated that Kohli will always be his captain.
“To my superhero, I cannot be thankful enough for the support and the encouragement that I got from you. You have always been my great brother. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me for all these years. For seeing the great at my worst. You will always be my captain King Kohli,” wrote Siraj in the post.
