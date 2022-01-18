IPL 2022 | KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis set to join Lucknow franchise - Reports

Today at 3:12 PM
According to an ESNPCricinfo report, KL Rahul is set to join the Lucknow franchise along with Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, and uncapped Indian legspinner Ravi Bishnoi. As per the report, the Lucknow franchise has bagged Rahul’s services as captain, and he will be paid INR 15 crore.
IPL 2022 will be a more exciting competition with 10 teams in contention for the coveted trophy, and a mega auction ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchise will begin their journey in the lucrative league from the upcoming season of the IPL. The IPL franchises, who were part of the previous seasons have already submitted their final retentions ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.
PTI reports suggested that the Ahmedabad franchise have roped in Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill for the upcoming IPL season. The Ahmedabad-based franchise have also finalised their coaching staff for the upcoming IPL season. Former Indian speedster Ashish Nehra and former India head coach Gary Kirsten will lead the coaching unit, while Vikram Solanki, will join the franchise as team director.
According to ESPNCricinfo reports, the Lucknow franchise have picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Rahul, who will lead Team India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa was the first acquisition for the Lucknow franchise, and he will be paid INR 15 crore. The right-hand batsman has previously captained the Punjab Kings in the last two seasons of the lucrative league. Rahul is most likely to lead the Lucknow franchise in the 15th edition of the IPL.
The Lucknow-based franchise have opted for Marcus Stoinis as their second choice, and he will be paid INR 11 crore. Stoinis has also been a part of the Punjab and Bangalore franchises in the past before returning to Delhi Capitals, where he started his IPL career in 2015 (then Delhi Daredevils).
Uncapped Indian leg-spinner, Ravi Bishnoi, who impressed the cricket fraternity with his brilliant performance in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, will be paid INR 4 crore. Rahul and Bishnoi have together played for the Punjab Kings in the 2020 and 2021 seasons of the IPL. Bishnoi was bought by the Punjab-based franchise in the 2020 IPL auction for INR 2 crore, and the leg-spinner scalped 12 wickets for the KL Rahul-led side in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.
The Lucknow franchise will enter the IPL 2022 mega auction with a purse of INR 60 crore.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kl Rahul
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Marcus Stoinis
- Indian Premier League 2022
- Ipl 2022
- Lucknow Ipl Team
- Lucknow Ipl Franchise
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.