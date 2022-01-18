IPL 2022 | KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis set to join Lucknow franchise - Reports

According to ESPNCricinfo reports, the Lucknow franchise have picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Rahul, who will lead Team India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa was the first acquisition for the Lucknow franchise, and he will be paid INR 15 crore. The right-hand batsman has previously captained the Punjab Kings in the last two seasons of the lucrative league. Rahul is most likely to lead the Lucknow franchise in the 15th edition of the IPL.