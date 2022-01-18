IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill set to join Ahmedabad franchise - Reports

Today at 8:29 AM
According to PTI reports, Hardik Pandya is set to join the Ahmedabad franchise for IPL 2022 along with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, and Shubhman Gill. Former Indian pacer, Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten will lead the coaching staff, while Vikram Solanki will join the franchise as team director.
The IPL franchises have already submitted their final retentions ahead of the 15th edition of the tournament, which will feature a mega auction and two new participating teams. Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises are the two new entrants to enter the pool of IPL teams. The addition of two new teams makes IPL a 10-team tournament, and the franchises will be looking forward to building a strong team through the mega auction ahead of the upcoming seasons of the cash-rich league.
Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises are yet to announce the names of players they have bought for IPL 2022, and the deadline for drafting players is January 22. The two new franchises in IPL can buy a maximum of three players, and the overseas slot is limited to one. Whereas, the other eight teams in the IPL had the option of retaining four players.
According to PTI reports, the Ahmedabad franchise have roped in Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Earlier, PTI had reported that Hardik is all set to become the captain of the Ahmedabad franchise in IPL 2022. Reports also suggested that Ishan Kishan is the strong contender for the third slot, however, the Ahmedabad franchise preferred Shubman Gill for the 15th edition of the lucrative league.
"Ahmedabad has decided on its players and accordingly informed the BCCI about their draft picks. Hardik, Rashid and Shubman are the three choices," a senior IPL official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"They wanted Ishan Kishan badly but it is understood that Ishan is more interested in going back to the auction and there is a high chance that MI might buy him at a premium price," the source added.
The Ahmedabad franchise have also finalised their coaching staff for the upcoming IPL season. Former Indian speedster Ashish Nehra and former India head coach Gary Kirsten will lead the coaching unit, while Vikram Solanki, will join the franchise as team director.
