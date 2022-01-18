IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill set to join Ahmedabad franchise - Reports

The IPL franchises have already submitted their final retentions ahead of the 15th edition of the tournament, which will feature a mega auction and two new participating teams. Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises are the two new entrants to enter the pool of IPL teams. The addition of two new teams makes IPL a 10-team tournament, and the franchises will be looking forward to building a strong team through the mega auction ahead of the upcoming seasons of the cash-rich league.