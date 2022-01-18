Given a chance, It will be an honour to lead India, says Jasprit Bumrah

After India suffered a harrowing 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the three-match Test series, Jasprit Bumrah has stated that it will be an honour to captain the national team if he is given an opportunity. Bumrah has been named as India vice-captain for the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Team India suffered a resounding seven-wicket defeat to South Africa in the third and final Test in Cape Town, and the Virat Kohli-led side lost the three-match red-ball series in a 2-1 margin. Soon after the series defeat against the Proteas, Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India Test captain with immediate effect.

Kohli had relinquished his T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, and Rohit Sharma took over the leadership duties in the shortest format of the game. Later, the BCCI selectors also handed the ODI captaincy role to the Indian opener and Kohli remained as the skipper of Team India in Test cricket.

With Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure coming to an end after his Test leadership resignation, Team India will be looking forward to a strong candidate for the skipper role, considering Rohit Sharma is 34 years old.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah stated that it will be an honour to lead Team India if he is given an opportunity. The Indian speedster further added that taking responsibilities and helping teammates has always been his approach.

"If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah told PTI in a press conference.

"I look at this situation in the same manner...taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach and it will always be my approach going further keeping any situation in mind," he added.

Rohit Sharma, who was expected to begin his ODI captaincy stint during the three-match white-ball series against South Africa sustained a hamstring injury, and was eventually ruled out from the tour. The unavailability of Rohit led the selectors to name KL Rahul as the captain for the three-match ODI series, while Bumrah was appointed as the vice-captain.

Reflecting on his new role, Bumrah stated that having the post does not matter, and his focus will be always on the contribution to the team. The Indian pacer further added that the vice-captaincy role is not going to add any pressure on him, and will always be happy to assist KL Rahul in the upcoming three-match ODI series.

"Having a post or not doesn't matter. I always focus on how I can contribute. For me, the role doesn't change at all. I have to do my job first, isn't it? Trying to contribute as much as I can and then helping KL if he needs any assistance on the field and sharing a bowler's mindset on what kind of fields you can keep that I always look to do," Bumrah said

"Even when I am not vice-captain, I try to talk to some of the younger guys, have a lot of discussions on what kind of fields that need to be set and the same role I will try to do that again as well. No specific role or added pressure I am going to take. Yes, helping KL in any way possible and trying to keep a calm head," he added.

India will play two of the three ODIs in Paarl, starting January 19, and the final fixture will be played in Cape Town.