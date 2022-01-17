Ashes 2021-22 | Truly fulfilled childhood dream of playing in Ashes, says Sam Billings

Today at 5:28 PM
England wicketkeeper Sam Billings has said that his dream of playing in the Ashes was fulfilled as he made his Test debut in the fifth fixture of the series in Hobart. Billings scored 29 and 1 in the first and second innings respectively of the Hobart Test as England lost the final outing.
The recently concluded Ashes was completely dominated by Australia and they won the series by 4-0. Throughout the series, Australia outplayed the English in all departments. For England, no batsmen except for Joe Root and Dawid Malan were comfortable at the crease and also the bowlers were unable to take 20 wickets of the opposition.
Sam Billings featured for the visitors in the last Test at Hobart. He managed scores of only 29 and 1 in the first and second innings of the debut Test. He was impressive with his glovework and grabbed five catches behind the stumps in the second innings. Billings said on social media that his childhood dream of playing an Ashes Test was fulfilled with the debut.
Just want to acknowledge the incredible amount of messages and support I’ve received over the last few days. Thank you to everyone!— Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 17, 2022
Truly fulfilled a childhood dream to play a Test match for England in the Ashes. https://t.co/Dsfaj6sqNs
Australia won on the back of a perfect bowling performance and they will now try to replicate the same in the upcoming series.
