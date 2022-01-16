PSL 2022 | Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf to leave BBL for PSL

Today at 3:39 PM
Three Pakistan players Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf will return from Big Bash League to prepare for Pakistan Super League starting from January 27. Also, Adelaide Strikers will miss Rashid Khan in as he will depart for his international duty for series against the Netherlands.
In a recent development regarding Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 three Pakistan players will leave the league to prepare for Pakistan Super League (PSL). Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf will leave the tournament. Brisbane Heat signed Zaman on December 31 as a replacement player for Tom Abell. However, he managed to play just a single fixture due to Covid-19 issues and travel restrictions within Australia.
A statement from the team said that they are disappointed that he wouldn’t be able to play for us.
"Unfortunately the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed it had rescinded its permission for Fakhar to play our remaining games, along with all Pakistan players currently involved in the BBL, and summoned him to return immediately to prepare for the Pakistan Super League," Heat said in a statement.
"We are disappointed that he won't be able to play for us and he is disappointed he won't have the opportunity to get some more games in for us. He asked us to thank the fans for their support and wish the team all the best for the remaining three games."
Haris Rauf was playing for Melbourne Stars and picked 9 wickets from five matches for them. Shadab missed out the last fixture for Sydney Sixers. Adelaide Strikers have also suffered a huge blow as they will miss the services of Rashid Khan for the rest of the tournament due to international duty.
Michael Neser and Micthell Swepson has returned to the Brisbane Heat squad. Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis will also rejoin Perth Scorchers.
