PSL 2022 | Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf to leave BBL for PSL

In a recent development regarding Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 three Pakistan players will leave the league to prepare for Pakistan Super League (PSL). Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf will leave the tournament. Brisbane Heat signed Zaman on December 31 as a replacement player for Tom Abell. However, he managed to play just a single fixture due to Covid-19 issues and travel restrictions within Australia.

A statement from the team said that they are disappointed that he wouldn’t be able to play for us.

"Unfortunately the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed it had rescinded its permission for Fakhar to play our remaining games, along with all Pakistan players currently involved in the BBL, and summoned him to return immediately to prepare for the Pakistan Super League," Heat said in a statement.

"We are disappointed that he won't be able to play for us and he is disappointed he won't have the opportunity to get some more games in for us. He asked us to thank the fans for their support and wish the team all the best for the remaining three games."