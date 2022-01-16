IPL 2022| Reports: MS Dhoni might hand over the captaincy of CSK to Ravindra Jadeja this season

Today at 1:44 PM
According to some of the latest reports, MS Dhoni might give the command of the Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja and will act as mentor of the team. CSK have retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the upcoming season and they will form the core of the team.
IPL 2022 will be an exciting edition with the addition of two new teams and a mega auction. The 10-team tournament will be a thrilling competition with the addition of more players and talent to the league. Chennai Super Kings(CSK) have been one of the strong teams in the tournament with four titles so far. They have retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the upcoming season and will build the team around the core.
The CSK team management have already made it clear that they want to prepare for the future as well. Ravindra Jadeja was the first retention by the franchise ahead of MS Dhoni which indicated that the franchise is looking at him to play a key role in future.
