IPL 2022| Reports: MS Dhoni might hand over the captaincy of CSK to Ravindra Jadeja this season

IPL 2022 will be an exciting edition with the addition of two new teams and a mega auction. The 10-team tournament will be a thrilling competition with the addition of more players and talent to the league. Chennai Super Kings(CSK) have been one of the strong teams in the tournament with four titles so far. They have retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the upcoming season and will build the team around the core.