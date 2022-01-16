IND vs SA | Virat Kohli always gave 100 % for the team, tweets Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli made a sudden exit from the captaincy of red-ball cricket on Saturday announcing his decision to do so on Twitter. Kohli started his tenure as Test captain in 2015 replacing MS Dhoni . Kohli has 40 wins, 17 losses and 11 draws from 68 Tests to his name. Also, 16 of these 40 wins came overseas and he also effectively used the five-bowler strategy in Test cricket.

Several former cricketers praised Kohli for his tenure as Test captain. Former cricketing great, Sachin Tendulkar also praised Kohli saying he always gave his 100 % on the field and will continue to do so.

Congratulations on a successful stint as a captain, @imVkohli . You always gave 100% for the team and you always will. Wishing you all the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/CqOWtx2mQ7

Kohli has most Test appearances as India Test captain playing 68 fixtures. Only Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh have more wins to their name than Kohli as captain Test cricket. The selectors will now look for Kohli’s successor and Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the most probable candidates to be the next captain. Rohit is India’s limited overs captain while KL Rahul led the team in absence of Kohli due to back spasm against South Africa in Johannesburg Test.