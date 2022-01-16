IND vs SA | Would look at Rishabh Pant as the next India captain, reveals Sunil Gavaskar

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said that Rishabh Pant can replace Virat Kohli as India’s next Test captain and to take Indian cricket forward in the future. Gavaskar further added that the sense of responsibility will help him consistently manage big scores for the national team.

Indian cricket is going through a transition phase currently. Virat Kohli already quit T20I captaincy and was sacked from the ODI captaincy ahead of the South Africa series. He has also quit from the Test captaincy now being India’s most successful Test captain. Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain for the limited overs for now and it will be interesting to see who will replace Kohli as Test captain.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has named Rishabh Pant as his choice to be the next India captain.

"It's going to be quite a debate as far as the selection committee is concerned as to who should be taking Indian cricket forward. First of all, it should be someone who is an automatic pick across all formats of the game. Once that happens, it will be a lot easier," Gavaskar said to India Today.

"If you ask me, I am still staying, I would look at Rishabh Pant as next India captain.”

Citing the reason behind his choice, Gavaskar said that a sense of responsibility will help Rishabh Pant to score big runs consistently.

"For one reason only, just like Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy of Mumbai Indians when Ricky Ponting stepped down, look at the change in his batting after that. Suddenly the responsibility of being captain made him convert those beautiful cameos of 30s, 40s and 50s into hundreds, 150s and 200s,” he explained.

"I think that sense of responsibility given to Rishabh Pant will help him score many more of that wonderful hundred he scored at Newlands.”

Pant has experience captaining Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He captained the franchise in 16 fixtures winning 9 matches and losing 6. The franchise did well under his leadership finishing as table toppers and entering the playoffs. Gavaskar believes that Pant has the capability to take Indian cricket forward.

"Yes, I am saying that. Tiger Pataudi was captain at the age of 21 under adverse circumstances when Nari Contractor was injured. Look what he did after that. He took to captaincy like duck to water. I think what we have seen with Rishabh Pant as the captain of Delhi Capitals in the IPL, I do believe he has the capability of taking Indian cricket forward and making it a very exciting team to watch," he concluded.

India will now play their next series against West Indies from February 6.