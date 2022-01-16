BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Glen Maxwell grabs a stunner to dismiss Sam Heazlett on score of 9

Today at 4:22 PM
In a fixture between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars, Glenn Maxwell caught a stunner with his left hand running behind while fielding at mid-on to dismiss Sam Heazlett on a score of 9 . Brisbane Heat scored 149/6 in the first innings setting a target of 150 for the opposition to chase.
Big Bash League produces some memorable moments every season. There are always some brilliant catches and Glenn Maxwell has produced one of the best catches in the history of BBL.
In a fixture between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars, Heat won the toss and opt to bat. Ben Duckett scored 51 runs for them and the team scored 149/6 while Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell picked a couple of wickets each conceding 20 and 19 runs respectively.
In the 16th over of the innings, Sam Heazlett was facing Nathan Coulter-Nile. He tried to lift the ball over mid-on but was unable to hit it long which was when Glenn Maxwell, who was fielding at mid-on, ran behind and grabbed a stunner with his left-hand.
"Degree of difficulty = 10" – Andrew Symonds— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2022
Extraordinary grab from Glenn Maxwell! One of the catches of the summer #BBL11 | BKT Golden Moment pic.twitter.com/01HmBs9VPK
