BBL 2021-22 | Australia release Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser for BBL

Today at 1:36 PM
In a recent development four players namely Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser were released from Australia’s Test squad to feature in the BBL. Jhye Richardson and Marcus Harris will remain with the squad in Hobart for the final fixture as concussion/ Covid-19 stand-bys.
Australia are leading the Ashes 2021-22 by 3-0 and are also in a strong position in the final Test. They have been the dominant force in the series so far. In a recent development Australia have released Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser for BBL. Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will be happy with the update as they will have additions in their squad.
The quartet will take a charter flight from Hobart to Melbourne on Sunday. Swepson and Neser will be available for Heat’s fixture against Melbourne Stars at MCG on Sunday. Jhye Richardson and Marcus Harris will remain with the Test squad as concussion/ Covid-19 stand-bys.
Brisbane Heat are second last on the points table but their chances of advancing in the tournament are very thin. They will need to win all the remaining fixtures with Bash Boost points in each match and will want other results to go their way. The team will count on the return of Swepson and Neser to change their fate in the competition.
For Perth Scorchers, they are already on the top spot and the return of Marsh and Inglis to the squad will make them title favourites. Marsh produced three memorable performances before being called up to the Test squad with scores of 100 not out, 86 and 42 not out.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.