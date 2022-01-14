IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Cheteshwar Pujara gives Keegan Petersen a lifeline on Day 4 in Cape Town Test

Today at 3:12 PM
Cheteshwar Pujara dropped a straightforward chance to dismiss Keegan Petersen while fielding at first slip on Day 4 of the ongoing third and final Test in Cape Town. Petersen, who scored a half-century in the first innings of the Cape Town Test, registered another fifty in the final innings.
Watch
This could be the most costly drop of this series for India. pic.twitter.com/znNGCFdK1K— 𝕽𝖆𝖙𝖓𝖆𝖉𝖊𝖊𝖕 (@_ratna_deep) January 14, 2022
Fans rn
Because of pujara ,Rahane we don't take this home today😭😭😭— S.K.Praveen (@SKathi301) January 14, 2022
Thoughts ?!
Unless India manages to get a quick fire wickets before lunch, Kohli will lose hi 1st test while defending 211.— Darshil Pandya (@DarshilPandya24) January 14, 2022
Management now have 2 reasons for dropping pujara and rahane-
1- Poor Batting
2- Dropping important catches !! #purane_farewell
Lmao
Rahane and pujara are the secret agents of South Africa...!#SAvIND #INDvsSa— Deepak yadav 🇮🇳 (@imdkIndian) January 14, 2022
Brutal
Dropped a catch & now almost a place for himself in the team - Pujara #INDVSA— Arjun Mody 🇮🇳 (@arjunmody01) January 14, 2022
Hahaha
Visual representation of Che Pujara letting his Test career slip away from his hands. pic.twitter.com/43xsszWgeb— Dadabhadav (@dadabhadav) January 14, 2022
What do you think about this?
These are the runs made by indian batsman this series,It's fine to blame rahane pujara but bakiyo ne jhande nahi gaad diye bc,They deserved the criticism as well. pic.twitter.com/aVVRbRpztS— Tarun (@tmb748) January 14, 2022
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- Keegan Petersen
- India Tour Of South Africa
- India Vs South Africa
- South Africa Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
