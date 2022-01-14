IND vs SA | ‘Not the right manner to voice your decision’ , Aakash Chopra comments on Virat Kohli’s stump-mic antics

Aakash Chopra has criticized the reaction by Virat Kohli on ball-tracking technology in Cape Town saying it was not the right manner to express the agitation over the decision. Chopra further added that a lot of kids are watching the sport and they might form an opinion about DRS and umpires.

The Test match series between India and South Africa is at a point where both teams might win the last fixture and the series. South Africa need 111 more runs while India will need to pick eight wickets with two days to go. An instance on Day 3 saw Indian fielders agitated as DRS overturned a decision looking OUT to the naked eye.

Ravichandran Ashwin beat inside edge of Dean Elgar on a delivery in the second innings and the ball hit his pads. He was looking clearly OUT with naked eye and the umpire also gave him out. However, the ball-tracking technology overturned the decision and showed that the ball was missing the stumps. Virat Kohli was seen furious over the decision and walked near the stumps saying "Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition.”

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that it was not the right way to react by Kohli. Chopra said that a lot of kids are watching the sport and they might form an opinion about DRS and umpires.

"You have a right to perhaps voice your decision but is that the right manner. I'm not 100 percent certain because as Morne Morkel (co-panelist) pointed there are lots and lots of kids watching the game and they may actually form an opinion about the DRS, umpires," added Chopra.

Chopra also admitted the fact that delivery against Elgar was looking like it would crash onto the stumps.

"Of course at the heat of the moment, you are agitated, you're frustrated because even while looking at the screen I was bewildered 'how did it actually miss' because it looked like crashing onto the stump."

“If you look at Dean Elgar's face expression after he was told he is not-out, there was a sheepish smile. 'Okay, did I just get out of jail because even I thought I was out.' Because the DRS was taken more in hope and less in believe," he concluded.