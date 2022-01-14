IND vs SA | Not interested in making a controversy of it, says Virat Kohli on DRS row

Yesterday at 9:01 PM
After South Africa defeated India by seven wickets in the Cape Town Test, Virat Kohli has stated that he is not interested in making a controversy by reacting further to the contentious DRS decision. Kohli further added that India failed to apply pressure on the hosts for a longer period of time.
South Africa handed a harrowing seven-wicket defeat to India in the third Test and final Test in Cape Town, and clinched the series victory in a 2-1 margin. The Indian bowlers failed to dominate the South Africa batsmen in the second innings of the series decider, and a brilliant half-century from Keegan Petersen (82) made the win easy for the Proteas.
However, an instance on Day 3 that saw the Indian players losing their calm on a controversial DRS decision opened doors for fuming debates among fans and experts. India captain Virat Kohli and a few of his teammates lost their cool during the final session on Day 3 in Cape Town after Dean Elgar got a huge reprieve due to a contentious DRS decision.
Kohli was seen frustrated with the decision and he walked towards stump mic and said, "Focus on your team while they shine the ball. Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time."
Reacting to this incident on Day 3, Kohli stated that he is not interested in making a controversy regarding the contentious DRS decision. The Indian captain further added that people outside will not understand the intensity of such situations.
"I have no comment to make on it. We understood what happened on the field and people on the outside don't know exact details of what goes on the field so for me to try and justify what we did and say we got carried away is all… If we had gotten charged up and picked three wickets there then that would have been the moment that changed the game," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony.
After the incident, Team India leaked 40 runs off the next eight overs, and they retained their momentum after Dean Elgar fell to Jasprit Bumrah before stumps on Day 3. Kohli reckoned that his team failed to apply enough pressure on the South Africa batsmen for a longer period of time, and that resulted in India's defeat in Cape Town.
"The reality of the situation is 'we did not apply enough pressure on them for longer periods of time, throughout the course of the Test match and hence lost the game. That one moment seems very nice and exciting. And honestly, I’m not interested in making a controversy of it. It was just a moment that passed and we moved on from it," Kohli added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.