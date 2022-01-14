IND vs SA | India had a lapse of concentration in key moments, says Virat Kohli after series defeat to South Africa

After suffering a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the third and final Test of the three-match series in Cape Town, India captain Virat Kohli admitted that his side had a lapse of concentration in key moments. Kohli further added that there is room for improvement in India's batting.

South Africa handed a resounding seven-wicket defeat to India in the third and final Test of the three-match series, and claimed their second successive Freedom Trophy win against the Virat Kohli-led side at their own backyard. The hosts started off the run chase against India brilliantly on Day 4 as Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen partnered for a 54-run stand before the former fell to Shardul Thakur before lunch.

Temba Bavuma, who played a crucial role for the Proteas in the first two fixtures of the three-match Test series, displayed a brilliant batting performance along with van der Dussen to claim a seven-wicket victory in the Cape Town Test. Keegan Petersen, who anchored the South Africa batting innings with a brilliant 82 off 113 deliveries, made the win easy for the Proteas.

The Indian bowlers, who troubled the opposition batsmen in the first innings of the series decider was outplayed by South Africa batting line-up. India, who resumed the fourth day's play with needing eight wickets to win the match could only claim one wicket on Day 4.

Reflecting on his team's performance, India captain Virat Kohli stated that his side had a lapse of concentration in key moments, whereas South Africa played well in the crucial junctures of the match.

"I think it's a great spectacle of Test cricket for all to see. We played well in the first game to win but South Africa bounced back well in the second and carried on the momentum in the third as well. There was some lapse of concentration from us as well in key moments. I thought South Africa performed better in those key moments and totally deserved the win," Kohli said after the match.

"One of the challenges that we have faced touring abroad is to capitalise on momentum when it is on our side. Whenever we have done that, we've won games. But on other hand, when we haven't done so, we have lost matches due to 30-45 minutes of cricket where we have batted badly," he added.

The Indian captain admitted that his side failed to dominate the South Africa bowlers, and faced many batting collapses throughout the three-match series. Kohli further added that there is room for improvement in India's batting.

"The opposition bowlers bowled well this series but generally, we haven't been consistent. We have had too many batting collapses. Of course, it (batting) has been the reason, no doubt about that. Their bowlers were just better in terms of their execution and applying pressure. Batting is certainly something to be looked at. No excuses there.

"It's really disappointing for sure. We did well in Australia and England but that doesn't guarantee us success in South Africa. The reality is that we haven't won here in South Africa and we have to deal with it. KL's batting as an opener. Mayank getting stuck in and then Rishabh's innings this game, these are some positives that we can take home. Also obviously, our win at Centurion was special," Kohli said.