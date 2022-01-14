Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Stuart Broad appeals for LBW while lying down

Today at 11:26 AM
In a hilarious incident, Stuart Broad didn’t miss to appeal for LBW on his way down after slipping off on the first delivery of the final Ashes Test. Broad bowled a delivery outside off which nipped back in and hit David Warner on the thigh pad as he shouldered his arms to leave the delivery.
WHAT AN APPEAL!
Stuart Broad slips off but doesn't miss to appeal for lbw on the way down😂#Ashes2021 #AshesTest #Ashes #StuartBroad pic.twitter.com/ghnFroQ5fq— Sravan (@Sravan_457) January 14, 2022
CELEBRAPPEAL!
Quite the celebrappeal, even for Stuart Broad#Ashes pic.twitter.com/cdP5pa7KrD— Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) January 14, 2022
THE PASSION!
Stuart Broad’s insane passion for the game hasn’t dipped one bit since the first time he stepped into intl cricket, in fact it’s grown exponentially with each game— Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) (@cricketpun_duh) January 14, 2022
Never change, Loml ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XyOTRvKYeW
BROAD!
Stuart Broad 😭#Ashes #Ashes2021— CRICKET VIDEOS 🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) January 14, 2022
pic.twitter.com/lgpVXEcG9F
DIVING APPEAL!
What a diving appeal from Stuart Broad 👏#Ashes #AshesTest #CricketTwitter #WTC23 #AUSvsENG #ENGvsAUS https://t.co/5uY5ltkl0P— SportsHeros (@Moglihero1) January 14, 2022
HAHA!
British Diver Tom Daeley will proud of Stuart Broad after seeing this 🏏 #AUSvENG #Ashes https://t.co/uUbgx91PrB— Banajit y=f(x) (@desi_casanova) January 14, 2022
