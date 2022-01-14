 user tracker image
    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Stuart Broad appeals for LBW while lying down

    Stuart Broad didn't miss to appeal for LBW in spite of slipping off in the final Ashes Test

    Getty Images

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:26 AM

    In a hilarious incident, Stuart Broad didn’t miss to appeal for LBW on his way down after slipping off on the first delivery of the final Ashes Test. Broad bowled a delivery outside off which nipped back in and hit David Warner on the thigh pad as he shouldered his arms to leave the delivery.

    WHAT AN APPEAL!

    CELEBRAPPEAL!

    THE PASSION!

    BROAD!

    DIVING APPEAL!

    HAHA!

