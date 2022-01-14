Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Marnus Labuschagne dismissed in a weird manner off a delivery by Stuart Broad

Today at 12:34 PM
Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed in a strange way on 44 as he was clean bowled on a delivery by Stuart Broad while trying to play across the line. Labuschagne shuffled across the stumps to offside and tried to play a flick but his foot slipped and the batsmen fell down exposing the stumps.
WEIRDEST!
One of the weirdest dismissals we've ever seen! 😱#Ashes pic.twitter.com/8Qp5rKprn8— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 14, 2022
HOW THAT IS POSSIBLE!
I mean how is this even possible on the 1st morning of a test match? #Ashes— Amit Tilekar (@amitptilekar) January 14, 2022
The broadcasters must interview #labuschagne. It would be superfun to get his reaction! pic.twitter.com/PUYS2qbi4r
FUNNIEST!
Funniest Dismissal 😅 #labuschagne #Ashes pic.twitter.com/uE3jxmCwZf— Rubz17✨ (@R_U_B_E_S_H_17) January 14, 2022
COMICAL!
Comical dismissal ... Very very unfortunate #labuschagne #Ashes— Aditya (@IAditya_19) January 14, 2022
AWFUL!
That’ll be on the lowlight reel for the rest of Marnus Labuschagne’s career. Just awful shot #Ashes #labuschagne #broad— Paul Johnson (@pjohnson_sports) January 14, 2022
BIZZARE!
What a bizarre dismissal!#ashes #labuschagne— Neeraj Raut (@RautNeeraj) January 14, 2022
OH, NO!
What was that! #labuschagne @StuartBroad8 #Ashes— harshit (@harshit612) January 14, 2022
HAHA!
Marnus Labuschagne making his pitch for the IPL auction#AUSvENG #Ashes #labuschagne— Mominul Islam (@MominulCric) January 14, 2022
HOCKEY OR CRICKET?
For a moment #labuschagne thought he is playing hockey. #Ashes— November Man (@novemberjyothi) January 14, 2022
LOL!
Remember when people though Smith was weird? #labuschagne— Tuk Tuk (@tuk_tuk96) January 14, 2022
