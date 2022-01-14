 user tracker image
    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Marnus Labuschagne dismissed in a weird manner off a delivery by Stuart Broad

    Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed on 44 in the first innings of the fifth Test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:34 PM

    Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed in a strange way on 44 as he was clean bowled on a delivery by Stuart Broad while trying to play across the line. Labuschagne shuffled across the stumps to offside and tried to play a flick but his foot slipped and the batsmen fell down exposing the stumps.

    WEIRDEST!

    HOW THAT IS POSSIBLE!

    FUNNIEST!

    COMICAL!

    AWFUL!

    BIZZARE!

    OH, NO!

    HAHA!

    HOCKEY OR CRICKET?

    LOL!

