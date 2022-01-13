SL vs ZIM | Sri Lanka announces squad for Zimbabwe ODI series; Avishka Fernando ruled out due to Covid

Yesterday at 3:11 PM
Sri Lanka on Thursday, January 13 announced a 17-member squad for three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting from January 16 in Pallekele. Kusal Mendis, who was suspended for breaching Covid bio-bubble during England tour, has returned to the squad after SLC lifted his suspension.
Sri Lanka are set to host Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series starting from January 16 in Pallekele. Ahead of the white-ball series against Zimbabwe at home, Sri Lanka on Thursday, January 13 announced a 17-member squad for the three ODIs, which is scheduled to be played in Pallekele.
Dhananjaya De Silva will be unavailable for the ODI series as he is on paternity leave. The hosts will also miss the services of Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage and Kamil Mishara after the trio were tested Covi-19 positive.
Lahiru Kumara and Kalana Perera have been ruled out of the series after failing to meet the fitness standards. Wanindu Hasaranga has been rested for the three-match series against Zimbabwe. However, Kusal Mendis, who was suspended for breaching Covid bio-bubble during England tour, has returned to the squad after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) lifted his suspension. The 17-member squad also includes three uncapped pacers namely Nuwan Thushara, Chamika Gunasekara and Shiran Fernando.
Thushara was the second-highest wicket-taker for Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League. The right-arm speedster scalped 11 wickets in 15 List A fixtures. Gunasekara has clinched 9 wickets from 11 List A fixtures and Shiran has 26 wickets from 26 List A matches. The white-ball series will begin with the first ODI on January 16, and the second and third fixtures will be played on January 18 and January 21 respectively.
Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Charith Asalanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Gunasekera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Shiran Fernando, Kamindu Mendis.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Avishka Fernando
- Lahiru Kumara
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Dhananjay De Silva
- Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.