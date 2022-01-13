SL vs ZIM | Sri Lanka announces squad for Zimbabwe ODI series; Avishka Fernando ruled out due to Covid

Lahiru Kumara and Kalana Perera have been ruled out of the series after failing to meet the fitness standards. Wanindu Hasaranga has been rested for the three-match series against Zimbabwe. However, Kusal Mendis, who was suspended for breaching Covid bio-bubble during England tour, has returned to the squad after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) lifted his suspension. The 17-member squad also includes three uncapped pacers namely Nuwan Thushara, Chamika Gunasekara and Shiran Fernando.