IND vs SA | WATCH : Virat Kohli gestures towards his daughter in stands before lunch on Day 3

Yesterday at 5:05 PM
During the ongoing third and final Test of the three-match series between India and South Africa, Virat Kohli was seen gesturing towards his daughter Vamika in the stand as he and Rishabh Pant was leaving the field for lunch on Day 3. Pant scored a brilliant fifty before lunch on Day 3 in Cape Town.
India resumed the third day's play at 57/2, and the visitors lost the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane very early on Day 3. However, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant displayed a brilliant performance against the South Africa bowlers and stitched up a 73-run partnership before the lunch on the third day's play in the series decider in Cape Town.
Team India scorecard read 130/4 when the lunch break was called for the day, and Virat Kohli, who was walking to the dressing room was seen gesturing towards his daughter Vamika in the stands. The daughter's face is not yet revealed through any social media platforms as the couple themselves have not revealed her face in the public media yet. The India Test captain also scored a brilliant 79 in the first innings of the Cape Town Test on January 11, and celebrated his daughter's first birthday in style.
Watch
Daddy kohli 🥺💙💙 pic.twitter.com/W7X0kcGZqh— FLICK. (@chirutha_18) January 13, 2022
