IND vs SA | WATCH : Virat Kohli gestures towards his daughter in stands before lunch on Day 3

Team India scorecard read 130/4 when the lunch break was called for the day, and Virat Kohli, who was walking to the dressing room was seen gesturing towards his daughter Vamika in the stands. The daughter's face is not yet revealed through any social media platforms as the couple themselves have not revealed her face in the public media yet. The India Test captain also scored a brilliant 79 in the first innings of the Cape Town Test on January 11, and celebrated his daughter's first birthday in style.