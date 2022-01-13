IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant kisses his bat after the willow flies out of hands

India resumed Day 3 of the third and final Test on 57/2 and faced early blows as they lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane very early in the first session of the third day's play. However, Virat Kohli, who scored a brilliant half-century in the first innings of the series decider stitched up a 94-run stand along with Rishabh Pant before the former fell to Lungi Ngidi in the 49th over.