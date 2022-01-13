IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Marco Jansen throws the ball back at Rishabh Pant on Day 3 in Cape Town Test

Yesterday at 5:36 PM
During the third and final Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town, Marco Jansen threw the ball back at Rishab Pant after the left-hand batsman defended the speedster's final delivery in the 50th over. Pant, who scored his eighth Test fifty, stood with a straight bat and defended the throw.
DamN
Kohli gone but Pant is cool as ice. His response to Jansen’s throw at his body pic.twitter.com/hewayWcF05— shitposter (@shitpostest) January 13, 2022
Watch
One for sheer comfort— Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) (@cricketpun_duh) January 13, 2022
Other one for long life pic.twitter.com/A7fryswAFX
True
I like marco jansen— Morkas stonuss 😎🇦🇺 (@stoinisisking) January 13, 2022
His aggression is like siraj
Young pacer with aggression 👌
Future of sa
True
Mna I like Jansen... he's Not shy to show that needed aggression— Sir Nkuphu (@acenkuphu) January 13, 2022
Agree
Jansen is so good.— Ritesh Mahato (@Ritesh_7l) January 13, 2022
SHITT
Pant played a defensive shot straight to Jansen who like the prick he is threw the bat straight at Pant's body for no reason— Tanmay (@franchiseford) January 13, 2022
