    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Marco Jansen throws the ball back at Rishabh Pant on Day 3 in Cape Town Test

    Rishabh Pant scored his eighth Test fifty during the second innings of the Cape Town Test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 5:36 PM

    During the third and final Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town, Marco Jansen threw the ball back at Rishab Pant after the left-hand batsman defended the speedster's final delivery in the 50th over. Pant, who scored his eighth Test fifty, stood with a straight bat and defended the throw.

