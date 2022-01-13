 user tracker image
    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Keegan Petersen takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara

    camera iconcamera icon|

    Keegan Petersen took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara in the second innings of Cape Town Test

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 2:23 PM

    Keegan Petersen pulled off an absolute screamer to send Cheteshwar Pujara packing in the second innings of the series decider in Cape Town. Petersen, who was fielding at leg gully dived full-length to his right, and grabbed the ball after Pujara tried to defend a bouncer from Marco Jansen.

    Watch

    Hahaha

    Agree ?!

    South Africa fans are buzzing

    Easily

    Our reactions exactly 

