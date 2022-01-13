IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Keegan Petersen takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara

Yesterday at 2:23 PM
Keegan Petersen pulled off an absolute screamer to send Cheteshwar Pujara packing in the second innings of the series decider in Cape Town. Petersen, who was fielding at leg gully dived full-length to his right, and grabbed the ball after Pujara tried to defend a bouncer from Marco Jansen.
2nd ball of the day #pujara #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/zVxaixuu4F— Anil pietersen (@pietersen_anil) January 13, 2022
Kohli doesnt gaf he literally calls him Kevin Pietersen 😂😭 https://t.co/LMwuAQZSpy— Sonali (@samtanisonali1) January 13, 2022
So Keegan Pietersen does a #JontyRhodes to dismiss Chetan Pujara. What a spectacular catch!!!#INDvsSA #FreedomTestSeries— Jones Joseph (@jonesjoseph) January 13, 2022
What a catch by Pietersen 👌🏾. Start @OfficialProteas would have been looking for. #SAvIND #SScricket— Nqaba Magwa (@ProfessorRugby) January 13, 2022
Keegan Pietersen with catch of the match🔥 #SAvIND— The Ostentatious One (@Caleb_Snd) January 13, 2022
Keegan Pietersen What The Fuck!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @OfficialProteas— Grootman_Sma (@uSma_nga) January 13, 2022
