Bhanuka Rajapaksa withdraws his decision to retire from international cricket

A few days after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has changed his mind as he withdrew the resignation letter handed to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on January 3. Rajapaksa has scored 89 runs from five ODIs and 320 runs from 18 T20Is for the Sri Lanka cricket team.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa on January 3, had announced his retirement from international cricket citing family obligations, and handed over his resignation letter to the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). In the letter handed over to the SLC, Rajapaksa wrote that he took the decision looking forward to family obligations.

"I have very carefully considered my position as a player, husband and am taking this decision looking forward to fatherhood and associated familial obligations,” the letter read.

However, on January 13 Rajapaksa decided to withdraw his decision to retire from international cricket. A release from SLC confirmed that Rajapaksa has decided to withdraw his decision to retire from international cricket.

"Pursuant to a meeting with the Hon. Namal Rajapaksa - Minister of Youth & Sports and after consulting with the National Selectors, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has notified SLC that he wishes to withdraw his resignation which he tendered to SLC on 3rd Jan. 2022, with immediate effect,” a release from SLC stated.

"In his letter to SLC withdrawing his resignation, he further states that he wishes to represent his country in the game he loves for the years to come."

Rajapaksa has scored 89 runs in five ODIs including one half-century. Also, the left-hand batsman has amassed 320 runs from 18 T20Is with two half-centuries.