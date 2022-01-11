WI vs IRE | The second ODI postponed due to Covid outbreak in Ireland camp

Second fixture of the three match ODI series between West Indies and Ireland has been postponed after Covid outbreak in the Ireland camp plus two injuries in the squad. Three new members have found positive while Andy McBrine and Mark Adair are injured making the Ireland squad five players short.

West Indies are leading their ongoing three match ODI series against Ireland by 1-0. The hosts won the first ODI by 24 runs. The second ODI was scheduled to be played on January 11 but now it is postponed. The decision was taken due to the emergence of three new Covid cases plus two injuries in the visiting squad. Five members of the squad are in isolation currently for Ireland.

A joint statement from Cricket Ireland and Cricket West Indies said that the Covid cases plus injuries has depleted the Ireland squad and therefore the fixture has been postponed.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) issued a joint statement after two further positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the Ireland camp following recent testing, and two players being ruled out due to injury, resulting in Ireland having a severely depleted squad,” the official statement read.

"The second CG Insurance one-day international scheduled for Sabina Park on Tuesday, January 11 has therefore been postponed.”

"CWI and CI are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed.”

Ireland were hit by several Covid cases last month which resulted in abandonment of their series against the USA. Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate subsequently were tested positive after the series. Andy McBrine and Mark Adair are currently out injured. The third ODI of the series is to be played on January 14 followed by a one-off T20I on January 16.

The statement from Ireland cricket also stated that five positive players in the squad are under isolation and are under the care and supervision of medical teams.

"The five members of the Ireland team who have returned positive Covid-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams. Further updates will be provided as soon as possible,” the statement read.