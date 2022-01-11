IPL 2022 | Tata group to replace Vivo as title sponsor of Indian Premier League

Today at 5:04 PM
The BCCI on Tuesday, January 11 have announced that the Tata group will replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the title sponsor of IPL from the upcoming season. In the 2020 season of IPL, the title rights were transferred to Dream 11 due to the rising anti-China sentiment in the country.
The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) have announced that the TATA group, will replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the Indian Premier League's (IPL) title sponsor from the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.
Vivo had bagged the title rights of the IPL for INR 2200 crore from 2018-2022. However, after the 2020 Galwan Valley military face-off between the Indian and Chinese Army soldiers, the Chinese mobile brand took a break for one year with Dream 11 replacing as the title sponsors for the IPL 2020.
In the 15th edition of the lucrative league, Vivo was back as IPL title sponsor in 2021, and was expected to continue the partnership till the conclusion of the IPL 2023. Tata group will have the title sponsorship of the IPL for the 2022 and the 2023 seasons.
IPL chairman Birjesh Patel confirmed the development.
"Vivo has exited and the Tatas will be title sponsors,” Patel told to Cricbuzz.
The IPL chairman also informed that the Letter of Intent (LOI) for the Ahmedabad franchise has been issued.
"The Governing Council has approved the CVC acquisition of the Ahmedabad team and we will issue the LoI today (January 11)," he added.
The upcoming season of the IPL will be more exciting with the addition of two new teams and a mega auction ahead of this season. Also, the tentative dates for the mega auction are to be speculated on February 12 and 13.
