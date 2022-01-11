NZ vs BAN | WATCH : Ross Taylor ends his career with a wicket as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs

Bangladesh were bundled out for 126 in the first innings and were dismissed on a total of 278 after being invited to bat second due to follow-on. Taylor finished his career in a very special way taking the last wicket of the Bangladesh second innings and the team won the fixture. He bowled a delivery outside off to Ebadot Hossain and the batsman tried to slog it across the line. The ball was up in the air and Tom Latham made no mistake in catching it.