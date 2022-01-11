NZ vs BAN | WATCH : Ross Taylor ends his career with a wicket as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs

Today at 12:05 PM
New Zealand veteran batsman Ross Taylor had a fairytale finish to his Test career as he scalped the last wicket of the Bangladesh innings and the hosts won the fixture by an innings and 117 runs. Taylor has scored 7684 runs from 112 Test matches for New Zealand with an average of 44.16.
The two match Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh ended in a draw as the hosts won the second Test by an innings and 117 runs. The series concluded with a scoreline of 1-1. New Zealand batted first in a fixture which was the farewell Test match for Ross Taylor. The Blackcaps posted a total of 521/6 and declared the innings. Tom Latham played a knock of 252 runs while Devon Conway scored a century. Taylor scored 28 runs in his last Test innings.
Bangladesh were bundled out for 126 in the first innings and were dismissed on a total of 278 after being invited to bat second due to follow-on. Taylor finished his career in a very special way taking the last wicket of the Bangladesh second innings and the team won the fixture. He bowled a delivery outside off to Ebadot Hossain and the batsman tried to slog it across the line. The ball was up in the air and Tom Latham made no mistake in catching it.
What a way to finish Test! Ross Taylor you beauty💯🎉#NZvsBan #BANvsNZ #TestCricket #RossTaylor #TestMatchpic.twitter.com/k9hdGtFlRE— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) January 11, 2022
