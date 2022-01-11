IND vs SA | WATCH : Virat Kohli plays a beautiful cover drive to open his account in Cape Town Test

Today at 3:45 PM
During the ongoing third and final Test match between Indian and South Africa in Cape Town, Virat Kohli opened his account with an exquisite cover drive against Marco Jansen. The Team India Test captain missed the second Test of the three-match series at the Wanderers due to an upper back spasm.
Team India won the toss, and opted to bat first in the third and final Test of the three-match series in Cape Town. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who displayed brilliant batting performance in the last two fixtures in the ongoing Test series, departed early in the first session. Rahul managed to score only 12 runs before falling to Duanne Olivier in the 12th over, while Mayank (15) departed in the very next over bowled by Kagiso Rabada.
Virat Kohli, who missed the last game due to an upper back spasm, walked out to bat after the departure of Mayank, and did not score runs off the first 15 balls that he faced. However, the India Test captain stayed patient, and opened his account with a beautiful cover drive in the 19th over against Marco Jansen.
Sunil Gavaskar, who is currently part of the commentary team in the ongoing three-match series stated that, "Nobody plays that extra-cover drive than Kohli.”
Even Kohli can’t stop Kohli from playing the cover drive pic.twitter.com/ut15Pj6Maj— Sonali (@samtanisonali1) January 11, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Virat Kohli
- India Tour Of South Africa
- India Vs South Africa
- South Africa Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.