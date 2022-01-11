IND vs SA | WATCH : Virat Kohli plays a beautiful cover drive to open his account in Cape Town Test

Team India won the toss, and opted to bat first in the third and final Test of the three-match series in Cape Town. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who displayed brilliant batting performance in the last two fixtures in the ongoing Test series, departed early in the first session. Rahul managed to score only 12 runs before falling to Duanne Olivier in the 12th over, while Mayank (15) departed in the very next over bowled by Kagiso Rabada.