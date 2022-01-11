IND vs SA | Washington Sundar tests positive for Covid-19, might miss South Africa ODIs

India all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday, January 11 has tested positive for Covid-19 and is likely to miss the three-match white-ball series against South Africa, starting from January 19. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer missed the second half of IPL 2021 and the T20 World Cup due to injuries.

Team India are currently playing a three-match Tes series against South Africa, and the Proteas have levelled the series 1-1 with the victory in the Johannesburg fixture. The Virat Kohli-led side have locked horns with South Africa in the third and final Test of the three-match series, and will be eyeing their maiden Test series win in the rainbow nation.

After the conclusion of the Test series, the visitors are scheduled to play three ODIs against South Africa, starting from January 19. With Team India’s first-choice captain, Rohit Sharma is yet to recover, KL Rahul was appointed as the skipper of the 18-member squad.

Washington Sundar, who is currently part of the announced 18-member squad has tested positive for Covid-19 and is likely to miss the South Africa ODI series. The 22-year old was expected to travel with the India ODI squad to Cape Town, however, testing positive for the virus has made his participation doubtful. Earlier, Sundar missed the second half of IPL 2021 and the T20 World Cup due to injuries.

Sundar recently played for the Tamil Nadu squad in the Vijay Hazare trophy and his stellar performance in the tournament earned him a recall to the ODI squad.

An office-bearer stated that Sundar has tested Covid positive and will not travel with the ODI squad.

"He tested positive some days back and it has been decided that he will not travel with the squad,” he said to Cricbuzz.

The first two ODIs of the series will be played on January 19 and 21 in Paarl, and the last fixture will be played in Cape Town on January 23.