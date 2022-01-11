IND vs SA | KL Rahul tried his best with plans and field placements in the Johannesburg Test, opines Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has opined that KL Rahul tried his best while leading the side in terms of planning and field placements in the Johannesburg Test after India lost the fixture by seven wickets. The series is levelled at 1-1 and India are aiming for their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

India lost the second Test of the three match series against South Africa by seven wickets and the series was levelled at 1-1. Virat Kohli was missing the match due to back injury and so KL Rahul was leading the side in his absence. Virat Kohli has now recovered from the injury and will return to the squad in the third Test. Kohli opined that KL Rahul tried his best with plans and field placements to get breakthroughs in the second innings.

“He (Rahul) has handled it in a balanced way," Kohli said on Monday on the eve of the series decider. “What I saw from his plans and field placements that he tried his best to get wickets and breakthroughs in the second innings. But the situation was such that South Africa played well to chase the runs. I don’t thing anything much could have done."

Rahul has previous experience of captaining Punjab Kings in the IPL. He was also terrific with the bat, scoring 670 runs in 14 matches in 2020 at an average of 55.83. Kohli revealed that he would have had a different approach while captaining in the fixture but also pointed out that everyone has different captaincy style.

“Everyone has different styles in captaincy. I would have done a bit differently too but the intent would have been to get the wickets. I think he worked in a balanced manner," Kohli said.

The dipping form of Virat Kohli is an issue of concern for the team. Kohli hasn’t been able to score big even after getting starts in recent fixtures. He has averaged only 26.08 in 14 Tests since the start of 2020. Kohli said that he doesn't need to prove anything to anyone and is at peace with how he is playing.

"It has happened a few times in my career. England in 2014 was one of those. But I don’t look at myself through the lens that the outside world sees me. The standards we are talking about today have been set by myself. In sport, sometimes things do not go the way you want them to. But I have been part of important (batting) partnerships when the team has needed me," he concluded.

"I am at peace with how I am playing and what I am able to do for the team when there is a tricky scenario. I have nothing else to worry about. I don’t need to prove anything to anyone."