Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of cricket

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, and the right-hander will be seen in a coaching role with domestic side Titans. Morris has scalped 34 wickets from 23 T20Is, 48 wickets from 42 One Day Internationals and 12 wickets from four Test matches.

Chris Morris on Tuesday, January 11 announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. While declaring his decision to end his 12-year career in international cricket, the 34-year-old said that he will be taking up the coaching role with domestic side Titans.

Morris has been a key player for the South Africa cricket team over the years. The South Africa all-rounder made 69 appearances for the Proteas across all formats, and has claimed 94 wickets. Morris was known for his hard-hitting abilities while batting the in lower-order, but the right-hander was unable to impress with the willow for the national team, as he could manage only 774 international runs. Morris announced his decision to retire through his social media account, and thanked everyone who had supported him throughout his career.

"Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small…it's been a fun ride!,"

Morris last played for the national team in the 2019 ODI World Cup where he ended as South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in the marquee event. The South African made his international debut in a T20I in December 2012, and played his maiden ODI next year, in June 2013. Morris had to wait another three years to make his Test debut, which happened in 2016. The all-round skills of the right-hander also earned him million-dollar packages on several occasions in the IPL. In the IPL 2021 auction, Morris was signed by Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 crores - the largest signing sum in the history of the cash-rich league

Morris has played only four Test matches scalping 12 wickets at an average of 38.25. Also, the all-rounder has 48 wickets to his name from 42 matches in ODIs at 36.58. The South African scalped 34 wickets from 23 T20Is at an average of 20.50. Morris, who was well known in T20 leagues across the globe, played 234 T20s and bagged 290 wickets at an economy of 7.78 with a strike rate of 150.04