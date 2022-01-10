NZ vs BAN | WATCH : Ross Taylor receives guard of honour from Bangladesh players on his final Test appearance
Today at 11:09 AM
New Zealand veteran batsman, Ross Taylor, who is playing his final match in the longest format of the game received a guard of honour from Bangladesh players during the first innings of the ongoing second Test in Christchurch. Taylor scored 28 off 39 in the first innings of the Christchurch Test.
New Zealand resumed Day 2 with their overnight score of 349/1 with skipper Tom Latham batting on an unbeaten 186 along with Devon Conway who scored 99 not out on the first day's play. Conway struck a boundary off the first ball of the day and notched up his third hundred in the longest format of the game.
However, Conway was run out by Mehidy Hasan on the first ball of the 96th over. Ross Taylor, who plays his final match in Test cricket, walked out to bat after the dismissal of Conway. To pay respect to the New Zealand veteran batsman, the Bangladesh players were seen clapping, and the visitors gave a guard of honour to Ross Taylor.
Taylor removed his helmet as he walked to the pitch in response to the beautiful gesture from the Bangladesh players, and the New Zealand veteran batsman shook opposition captain Mominul Haque's hand before taking guard. Taylor scored 28 off 39 in the first innings of the Christchurch Test before he fell to Ebadot Hossain in the 106th over.
Taylor is set to end his Test career after featuring in 112 matches for New Zealand. The 37-year-old has scored over 7684 runs from 196 innings with 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.
A great gesture for a great of the game 🙌— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 9, 2022
Ross Taylor is given a guard of honour as he makes his way out to bat for possibly the final time in Test cricket for New Zealand 🥺#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/ejJjTo5w4v
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Ross Taylor
- Bangladesh Tour Of New Zealand
- Bangladesh Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.