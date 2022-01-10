NZ vs BAN | WATCH : Ebadot Hossain concedes seven runs off one delivery
Today at 9:57 AM
In a bizarre incident on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, pacer Ebadot Hossain conceded seven runs off one delivery. Will Young was given a lifeline and then rewarded with an overthrow as he scored seven runs off one delivery after lunch.
Bangladesh have locked New Zealand in the second Test match after beating the visitors in the first fixture of the two-match series. Bangladesh went on to script a historic eight-wicket victory against the Black Caps at Bay Oval in the first Test match.
However, in the second Test match in Christchurch, New Zealand has started off well, and declared the innings when the scorecard read 521/6. Tom Latham(252) and Devon Conway (109) outplayed the Bangladesh bowlers, and guided their side to a huge total in the first innings of the series decider.
During the first day's play in the second Test, the visitors were involved in a bizarre incident as they conceded seven runs off a single delivery. The incident took place in the first over after lunch when Ebadot Hossain was brought back to the Bangladesh bowling attack. On the final delivery of the over bowled by Hossain, New Zealand batsman Will Young nicked a delivery straight to the slips, and the ball raced towards the fine leg as the Bangladesh fielder dropped the catch.
Young and Latham comfortably ran three before the fielder made a throw to Nurul Hasan. The Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman threw the ball at the non-striker's end, and it went past a couple of fielders, resulting in a boundary.
A dropped catch of his bowling, and then seven overthrows conceded which ended with him chasing the ball all the way to the boundary. Spare a thought for Ebadot Hossain.#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/VZixFOzsf5— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 9, 2022
