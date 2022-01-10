NZ vs BAN | WATCH : Ebadot Hossain concedes seven runs off one delivery

During the first day's play in the second Test, the visitors were involved in a bizarre incident as they conceded seven runs off a single delivery. The incident took place in the first over after lunch when Ebadot Hossain was brought back to the Bangladesh bowling attack. On the final delivery of the over bowled by Hossain, New Zealand batsman Will Young nicked a delivery straight to the slips, and the ball raced towards the fine leg as the Bangladesh fielder dropped the catch.