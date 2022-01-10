Marnus Labuschagne names Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli as his best opponents from India

Today at 12:18 PM
Australia batsman, Marnus Labuschagne has named India Test captain Virat Kohli and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the best batsman and bowler from the country. Labuschagne also picked the Indian veteran spinner among the three best bowlers that he has ever faced in the longest format of the game.
Australia middle-order batsman, Marnus Labuschagne recently claimed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen after his brilliant display with the bat in the ongoing Ashes 2021-2022. The right-hand batsman is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing five-match Test series between England and Australia as he has so far scored 286 runs from four matches at an average of 47.67.
Recently, Labuschagne interact with his followers on Twitter and did a Q&A session for his fans. The 27-year-old wrote on his official Twitter account - “Will be replying to questions for the next 30mins or so. Ask away – will do my best to get to as many as possible.”
Soon after Labuschagne tweeted, the right-hand batsman's comment section was filled with a lot of questions from his fans. One Twitter user asked Labuschagne to name the best Indian batsman and bowler that he has faced. Replying to the fan, Labuschagne named India Test captain Virat Kohli, and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Virat & Ashwin— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 10, 2022
Another fan asked him about the top three bowlers that he has ever faced in the longest format of the game. Replying to the curious fan, Labuschagne picked Ashwin, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins, and England speedster Jofra Archer as the best three bowlers that he faced so far in Test cricket.
Cummins, Ashwin & Jofra— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 10, 2022
