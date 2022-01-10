IPL 2022 | BCCI to conduct entire IPL season in Maharashtra - Reports

"On January 5, Hemang Amin (BCCI's interim CEO and the Chief Operating Officer of the IPL) approached Vijay Patil (Mumbai Cricket Association president) in this regard, on the sidelines of the MCA's Apex Council meeting. Subsequently, a few days later, Amin and Patil met Sharad Pawar at the NCP supremo's residence. Pawar has given his green signal to the BCCI's proposal. During this week or in the next 10 days, he, the BCCI and MCA officials will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty to arrange for the necessary permission in this regard. There should be no problem on this front, as the tournament will be played in a strict bio bubble with no crowds, and the players and officials will be tested frequently," reliable sources informed TOI.