IND vs SA | Absolutely fit for series decider in Cape Town, says Virat Kohli on his fitness

India Test captain Virat Kohli addressed the press ahead of the third Test match against South Africa in Cape Town, and asserted that he is fit for the series decider. Speaking on Siraj's injury, Kohli stated that the Indian speedster will not feature in the Cape Town Test due to a hamstring injury.

South Africa defeated India by seven wickets in the second Test at the Wanderers, and levelled the three-match series 1-1. Both India and South Africa will be looking forward to clinching a resounding victory in Cape Town to claim the series win. The Virat Kohli-led side will try their best to register their first-ever series win in South Africa, while the Proteas will be eyeing their second successive Freedom Trophy victory against India in their own backyard.

Team India Test captain, Virat Kohli missed the second Test match in Johannesburg due to an upper back spasm, and KL Rahul led the side in the absence of the regular skipper. However, India suffered their first-ever Test defeat against South Africa at the Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Kohli confirmed that he will return to the side for the series decider in Cape Town.

"I am absolutely fit," said Virat Kohli during the pre-match press conference.

Indian speedster, Mohammed Siraj sustained a hamstring string injury during the first innings of the second Test match, and the pacer failed to retain his momentum while bowling. Siraj could bowl only 15.5 overs at the Wanderers due to his injury.

Team India Test captain reckoned that Siraj is recovering at present, and the pacer is not match-ready for the third Test.

"Siraj is recovering and at present, I don't think he is match-ready. You cannot risk a guy who is not at 110% as a fast bowler," Kohli said.

Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav are the frontrunners to replace Siraj in India playing XI for the third and final Test in Cape Town. Kohli stated that the team management will discuss and decide on Siraj's replacement for the series decider.

"We are yet to sit down, myself, coach and vice-captain to see who will play in his (Siraj) place. It is difficult for us to decide who will play because everyone is playing well. We have to have a healthy discussion. I would rather be in this position where we have so many options to consider," Kohli added.

The third and final Test between India and South Africa is scheduled to begin on January 11 in Cape Town.