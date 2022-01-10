BBL 2021-22 | Big Bash League introduce centralized pool of replacement players amid Covid outbreak

The Big Bash League (BBL) have created a centralized pool of replacement players to fill gaps in teams that are hit by Covid outbreak in their respective camps. Each player will live under the tournament protocols and be assigned a home club while being part of the central pool in the ongoing BBL.

Each player in the centralized pool will live under the tournament protocols and be assigned a home club. Every cricketer in the central pool can be contracted by any team as a replacement player during the upcoming matches in the BBL 2021-2022. Earlier, the Women's Big Bash League 2020-21 implemented a similar model when the competition was played in Sydney Hub.

A replacement player, who is already part of the 18-member squad of any club, can continue with the team until the primary player returns for the competition. Following the return of the original squad member, the replacement player will return to the centralized pool as per the BBL Technical Committee's decision.

"The local replacement player pool is another example of the league and clubs working together to address the challenges of the season with innovative solutions," Alistair Dobson, the general manager of Big Bash Leagues, said.

"The player pool provides clubs with increased options should injury, illness or other circumstances affect availability of players, while also streamlining the process of integrating LRPs into the group from a biosecurity perspective," he added.

The ongoing BBL has been moved into Victorian for the remainder of the season to battle the Covid-19 outbreak within the eight teams.

Players currently in the pool: Nicholas Bertus (Sydney Sixers), Jake Carder (Perth Scorchers), Iain Carlisle (Hobart Hurricanes), Daniel Drew (Adelaide Strikers), Jake Doran (Melbourne Stars), Lachlan Hearne (Sydney Thunder), Lachlan Pfeffer (Brisbane Heat - currently in Heat 18-player squad), Brayden Stepien (Melbourne Renegades)