Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH : Marnus Labuschagne appeals for caught behind despite ball missing Jos Buttler's bat

During the 83rd over bowled by Pat Cummins in the second innings, Marnus Labuschagne, who was field at gully made a hilarious appeal for a caught behind despite the ball missing Jos Buttler's bat. Labuschagne later realized that he was the only one who appealed, and it had put some smiles on the faces of his teammates. Replays clearly showed that the ball was miles away from Buttler's bat, and commentators said that "one could drive a bus between the gap" in response to Labuschagne's appeal.