Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH : Marnus Labuschagne appeals for caught behind despite ball missing Jos Buttler's bat
Today at 11:42 AM
During the fifth day of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was seen making a bizarre appeal for a caught behind despite the ball missing Jos Buttler's bat. The Sydney Test ended in a draw after England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad managed to survive the final spell.
The fourth Test of the five-match series in the Ashes 2021-2022 ended in a draw after England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad played out the last three overs to avoid a possible whitewash. First innings heroes for England in the first innings, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow helped the visitors from an early collapse.
During the 83rd over bowled by Pat Cummins in the second innings, Marnus Labuschagne, who was field at gully made a hilarious appeal for a caught behind despite the ball missing Jos Buttler's bat. Labuschagne later realized that he was the only one who appealed, and it had put some smiles on the faces of his teammates. Replays clearly showed that the ball was miles away from Buttler's bat, and commentators said that "one could drive a bus between the gap" in response to Labuschagne's appeal.
Let's give Labuschagne an E for Effort on that appeal 😂 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/To5SxDKPMJ— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2022
