'You have earned the right to fail', says David Warner on Virat Kohli's lean patch

Team India Test captain, Virat Kohli has been through a lean patch in international cricket in the past years, and the current form of the veteran batsman opened doors for fuming debates among fans and experts. The 33-year-old scored his last international century in November 2019 against Bangladesh during the pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, David Warner has backed Virat Kohli to come out of his poor form in international cricket. The Australian opener stated that Kohli has earned the right to fail as the right-hand batsman has achieved so much in the game of cricket over the years.

“A lot of people talk about Virat Kohli's form over the last couple of years. We have gone through a pandemic. He has just had a baby. We only see how well he has done. You are allowed to fail. You are allowed to fail. You have earned the right to fail when you are so good at what you do. People say Steve Smith doesn't score a century in his fourth innings because stats say he scores a century every four innings. He is human. You are allowed to have a rough trot. That is why there are a lot more pressure on those guys. But would not feel the pressure, I guarantee that,” Warner said while speaking on the chat show ‘Backstage with Boria'.