Ramnaresh Sarwan appointed as West Indies' new selector to men's senior team

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed former national team captain, Ramnaresh Sarwan as the new selector to the West Indies men's senior and youth Selection panels, which are led by Desmond Haynes and Robert Haynes respectively. Sarwan's appointment was confirmed during a meeting of the CWI Board of Directors on Thursday, January 6.

Sarwan, who is currently serving as Chairman of the Guyana Cricket Board’s Senior Selection Panel, will step down from the role to focus on the West Indies national team selection committee duties.

CWI President, Ricky Skerritt stated that the board of directors are confident in the appointment of Sarwan.

"I am delighted to confirm that Ramnaresh Sarwan has agreed to accept the post of the selector on CWI's Men's Senior and Youth Panels. He is a student of the game, and knows what is required of our young cricketers in order to achieve international success. The Board of Directors are confident that Mr. Sarwan will add enormous value to the cricket system," said Ricky.

Reflecting on his appointment, Sarwan thanked CWI for giving him the opportunity. The 41-year-old further added that he is looking forward to contributing more to the West Indies cricket.

"I want to thank CWI and everyone involved for giving me this opportunity to again serve West Indies cricket, as a member of the selection panels. I'm passionate about the game of cricket and especially West Indies cricket and once asked to contribute, I didn't hesitate. I look forward to working with my colleagues, The Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes and Mr. Robert Haynes, and the two Head Coaches, as well as everyone else involved in the development of this sport we love and respect so much," Sarwan said.

Sarwan will be a member of the men's senior and youth selection panels until 30 June 2024, a period that includes four ICC Global Events, two T20 World Cups (2022 & 2024), the ODI World Cup (2023), and the World Test Championship Final (2023).

Sarwan has featured in 81 Test matches, 181 ODIs, and 18 T20Is for the West Indies. The right-hand batsman scored 5842 runs in Tests, 5804 runs in ODIs, and 298 runs in T20Is.