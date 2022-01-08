IND vs SA | WATCH : Jasprit Bumrah gives warning to South Africa batsmen ahead of Cape Town Test

Today at 9:48 AM
During the fourth day's play in the Johannesburg Test, Jasprit Bumrah lost his cool when Temba Bavuma’s shot injured Hanuma Vihari on his hand, and the pacer gave a stern warning to the Proteas batsmen ahead of the series decider in Cape Town. The final match of the series will begin on January 11.
South Africa handed a resounding seven-wicket defeat to Team India in the Johannesburg Test, and levelled the three-match series 1-1. The Proteas captain, Dean Elgar played a brilliant knock of 96 runs in the 240-run chase to help the hosts register their first victory against India at the Wanderers.
During the second Test match, the players of South Africa and India engaged in heated exchanges. On Day 4, one such incident happened when India speedster Jasprit Bumrah lost his cool as Temba Bavuma's shot injured Hanuma Vihari on his hand. Vihari was fielding at forward short leg when Bavuma played a sweep shot which hit the Indian player's hand.
Indian physio, Nitin Patel rushed onto the ground to provide medical assistance to Vihari. When Vihari was sitting on the ground with pain, Bumrah told the South African players that they might have won this match but there is still a game left in the three-match series. The Indian speedster also warned the hosts to be prepared for the assault in Cape Town.
“Abhi toh bohot uchhal rahe hain, jitna uchhalna hai uchhal lo. Ek test match baaki hai abhi. Batata hun Cape Town mein inko. Jisko sunna hai sun lo. (Let them enjoy their moment for now. Another match is left. I will show them in Cape Town),” Bumrah was heard saying on the stumps mic.
We will be back pic.twitter.com/J4nL7mxtqd— Subash (@subashpoudel905) January 6, 2022
Bumrah made his Test debut for India in Cape Town during the 2018/19 South Africa tour.
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Dean Elgar
- Hanuma Vihari
- Temba Bavuma
- India Tour Of South Africa
- India Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.