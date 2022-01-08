IND vs SA | Wanderers win is a confidence booster for South Africa, says Dean Elgar

Ahead of the third and final Test match of the three-match series in Cape Town, Dean Elgar has stated that victory at the Wanderers is a confidence booster for the South African players. Elgar further added that his side will not change their game plan too much heading into the Cape Town Test.

After suffering a resounding 113-run defeat against Team India in the first test, South Africa bounced back with an impressive seven-wicket victory at the Wanderers to level the three-match series 1-1. The Proteas captain, Dean Elgar scored 96 runs in the second innings and helped his side to register their first win against India at the Wanderers.

Elgar also stitched up crucial partnerships in the second innings along with his fellow batsmen, Van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma. The Indian bowlers, who troubled the South Africa batsmen in the Centurion Test was outplayed the batting line-up led by Dean Elgar in the second innings in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Dean Elgar stated that the Wanderers win is a step in the right direction, and the victory is a booster for the South African players ahead of the series decider in Cape Town.

"It's a positive move, no doubt and a step in the right direction. We're still going to have challenging encounters coming our way and that includes the next Test that starts on Tuesday. We're going to be pushed to different boundaries and how the guys respond to that is going to be important," he added." Elgar was quoted as saying by 'Sports24'.

"However, we're going in the right direction and it's a confidence booster for a lot of the players in the squad. We've got a relatively inexperienced squad, but we still know that not everything is going to go our way," Elgar added.

South Africa will lock horns with India in the series decider in Cape Town, which is scheduled to begin on January 11. Speaking on South Africa's preparation ahead of the Cape Town Test, Elgar stated that the Proteas will look forward to playing better cricket in the final fixture of the three-match series.

"There were areas that we focused on and going into Cape Town, we'll have to over-emphasise them again. We'll have to be strict with our game plan, so we won't be changing too much going into Cape Town with regards to our game plans," Elgar added.