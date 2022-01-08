BBL 2021-22 | Big Bash League relocates into Victoria Hub to counter Covid-19 outbreak

Today at 12:37 PM
The Big Bash League has confirmed the relocation of all eight teams to the Victoria hub for the remainder of the matches in order to counter the Covid-19 outbreak. The BBL is set to confirm the schedule for the remainder of the tournament, which is meant to end with the final on January 19.
The Big Bash League (BBL) has relocated all eight clubs to the Victoria hub for the remainder of the season in order to combat the Covid-19 cases within the team camps. The Covid-19 outbreak among the BBL teams have hindered the smooth functioning of the competition, and eventually, it forced three matches to be postponed.
Melbourne Stars, who have had 13 covid-19 positive cases in their camp, will lock horns with Perth Scorchers on January 11 after their clash on December 30 was postponed, and will later take on Adelaide Strikers on January 15. Australian star all-rounder, and Stars' captain, Glenn Maxwell was tested positive for Covid-19 recently.
"The past week has thrown many Covid-related challenges the Big Bash's way, but throughout, we have remained steadfast in our resolve to safely and successfully complete the season. These changes are designed to help the league and clubs deliver on this, while also reducing risks to players, support staff and the matches themselves. Having our players based in one state provides significantly greater flexibility to manage any further impacts of Covid-19," BBL general manager, Alistair Dobson said.
While all eight clubs will be based in Victoria for the remainder of the season, a few games will be played interstate, with teams to fly in and out on charter flights. The interstate matches include Sydney Thunder's clash against Sydney Sixers in Sydney Cricket Ground on January 15, while Brisbane Heat will lock horns with Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on January 12.
The BBL is set to confirm the schedule for the remainder of the tournament, which is meant to end with the final on January 19.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.