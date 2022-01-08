Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH : Ben Stokes and Jonny Baristow hits back at abusive fans during fourth Ashes Test

Today at 3:09 PM
During the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, an Aussie fan in the crowd was heard body-shaming England cricketers, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. Replying to the abusive comments from the Australia fan, Bairstow fired back at the fan and asked him to walk away from the crowd.
England batsmen, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes stitched up a crucial 128-run stand in the first innings fourth Ashes Test after the visitors were reduced to 36/4. Stokes scored 66 runs off 91 balls with nine boundaries and a maximum, while Bairstow notched up a fighting century against the hosts. The vital partnership between Stokes and Bairstow helped England to reach a total of 294 in their first innings.
As the players were going back to the dressing room for the tea, both Stokes and Bairstow received appreciation from the Sydney crowd. However, an abusive fan from the crowd ridiculed both the batsmen, and passed comments on their body shape.
"Stokes, you're fat," a fan said. "Take your jumper off, Bairstow, lose some weight Bairstow," the England batter was told.
Bairstow fired back at the fan and said, Pal, that's right just turn around and walk away,". Later three people from the crowd was evicted from the Sydney Cricket Ground.
January 7, 2022
