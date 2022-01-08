Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH : Ben Stokes and Jonny Baristow hits back at abusive fans during fourth Ashes Test

England batsmen, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes stitched up a crucial 128-run stand in the first innings fourth Ashes Test after the visitors were reduced to 36/4. Stokes scored 66 runs off 91 balls with nine boundaries and a maximum, while Bairstow notched up a fighting century against the hosts. The vital partnership between Stokes and Bairstow helped England to reach a total of 294 in their first innings.