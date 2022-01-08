 user tracker image
    Ashes 2021-22 | Joe Root bowls a bouncer to Usman Khawaja on Day 4 in Sydney Test

    Joe Root was dismissed for seven-ball duck in the first innings of the Sydney Test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:04 PM

    England captain Joe Root bowled a surprising bouncer to Australia batsman, Usman Khawaja in the second innings on Day 4 in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. Khawaja, who scored a hundred in the first innings, notched up his second successive century in the ongoing pink-ball Test match in Sydney.

    Australia bundled out England for a total of 294 on the fourth day of the Syndey Test and claimed a 112-run lead. In reply, England scalped the wickets of David Warner (3) and Marcus Harris (27) before the lunch on Day 4, and dominated the session. 

    However, a 179-run partnership between Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green (74) helped Australia to reach 265/6 before declaring their second innings. In the process, Khwaja also notched up his second consecutive century in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. Khawaja scored 101 runs off 138 balls, and remained unbeaten at the time of innings decalartion.

    It was during the last delivery of the 48th over in Australia's innings, England captain Joe Root surprised Khawaja and wicketkeeper Ollie Pope with a bouncer. Khawaja was batting on 35, and the left-hand batsman jokingly reacted to Root's bouncer, and signalled one bouncer for the over as the England captain walked off with a smile.

